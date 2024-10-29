Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,099,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after buying an additional 119,960 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 52,721 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 39,474.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 39,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $70.90.
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
