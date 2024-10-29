Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware-based clinical-stage biotechnology company, recently disclosed positive outcomes from its Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial of atacicept in patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). The company revealed this information in an 8-K form filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 26, 2024.

In the disclosure, Vera Therapeutics announced that preliminary unaudited cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2024, totaled around $353.2 million. However, the financial close process for the third quarter of 2024 is yet to be finalized, and these figures are subject to change.

The long-term data from the Phase 2b ORIGIN study showed significant results. Patients treated with atacicept witnessed a noteworthy reduction in galactose-deficient IgA1 (Gd-IgA1) levels, resolution of hematuria in 75% of the participants, a reduction in proteinuria, and stable renal function over 96 weeks.

The company believes that these positive results suggest the potential of atacicept to offer comprehensive disease modification in IgAN patients. This data has instilled confidence in Vera Therapeutics, leading to further advancement of the pivotal Phase 3 ORIGIN 3 trial of atacicept in IgAN, with top-line results anticipated in the second quarter of 2025.

Atacicept, considered a dual inhibitor of cytokines B-cell activating factor and a proliferation-inducing ligand, demonstrated a consistent and favorable safety profile during the trial. The company is focused on the potential commercial launch of atacicept in 2026 if the pivotal Phase 3 trial yields positive results.

Vera Therapeutics emphasized that the forward-looking statements in this disclosure are subject to risks and uncertainties that could affect future outcomes. The company reiterated its commitment to providing further updates in compliance with regulatory standards.

The full details of the disclosure, including the financial information and clinical trial results, can be accessed on the company’s official filings with the SEC. Vera Therapeutics has not audited this preliminary data and cautions against relying solely on this information without considering the full financial reports slated for submission in the upcoming quarterly report.

For additional information, interested parties can refer to the official communication provided by Vera Therapeutics in the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company’s focus on delivering innovative treatments for patients with IgAN has prompted eagerness surrounding the potential commercialization of atacicept as a disease-modifying therapy. Investors and healthcare professionals await further developments as the clinical trials progress.

