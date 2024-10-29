Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Trading Up 6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.34. Approximately 89,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 355,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verb Technology from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.00) by $2.00. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 11,568.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.56%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verb Technology news, major shareholder Corsair Capital Management, L. purchased 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $146,727.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,339.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

