Veren (VRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veren Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of VRN stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Veren has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Veren in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

