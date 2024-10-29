VF (NYSE:VFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. VF updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

VF Stock Up 24.1 %

Shares of VF stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. 11,624,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,214,945. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. VF has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

Get VF alerts:

VF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is -11.92%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VF in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded VF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VF from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VFC

VF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.