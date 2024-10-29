VF (NYSE:VFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VF updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.
VF Stock Up 27.7 %
Shares of VF stock traded up $4.72 on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,864,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,739. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. VF has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.
VF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is -11.92%.
VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of VF from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on VF from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.
VF Company Profile
V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.
