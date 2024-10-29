Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Short Interest Update

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 4,424.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $3,894,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VABK traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,990. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $216.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

About Virginia National Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

