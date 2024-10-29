Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Up 46.7% in October

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,500 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the September 30th total of 385,600 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 374,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

