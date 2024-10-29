Virtuals Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $32.70 Million (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Virtuals Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. Virtuals Protocol has a market cap of $401.31 million and $32.70 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded up 158.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Virtuals Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,938.06 or 0.98715839 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,593.31 or 0.98242766 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Virtuals Protocol Profile

Virtuals Protocol’s launch date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Virtuals Protocol is www.virtuals.io. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io.

Virtuals Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.42478897 USD and is up 9.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $46,939,276.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtuals Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtuals Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtuals Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtuals Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.