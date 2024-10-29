Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Down 22.0% in October

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 236,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,627. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 81.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $198,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.