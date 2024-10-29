Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Down 22.0% in October

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 236,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,627. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $6.21.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.