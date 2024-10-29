Vista Finance LLC Lowers Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Vista Finance LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,749 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vista Finance LLC owned about 0.26% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,738,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDN remained flat at $11.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 521,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,143. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

