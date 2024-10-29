Vista Finance LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vista Finance LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. 2,244,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,346,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.