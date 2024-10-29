VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in October

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance

VSBGF stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

