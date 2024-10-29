VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.21 and last traded at $106.04, with a volume of 79236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on VSE from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VSE from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

VSE Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 1.21%. Analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $836,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,256,331.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in VSE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,343,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

