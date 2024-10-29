VTEX (VTEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. VTEX has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. VTEX had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect VTEX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. VTEX has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 227.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VTEX

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.