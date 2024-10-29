Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

NYSE WMT opened at $82.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $2,411,175.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,238,881.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,784,857. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

