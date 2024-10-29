Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of WTS opened at $197.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.30. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $169.71 and a twelve month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,302.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,237.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

