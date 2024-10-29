Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Short Interest Update

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 666,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAY. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar

Waystar Stock Down 3.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth $289,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Waystar during the third quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth $791,000.

Waystar stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Waystar has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $28.57.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. Waystar’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waystar will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

