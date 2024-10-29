Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2024

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAYGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 666,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAY. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth $289,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Waystar during the third quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth $791,000.

Waystar Stock Down 3.2 %

Waystar stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Waystar has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $28.57.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. Waystar’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waystar will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.