Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 62700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Wealth Minerals Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$26.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

