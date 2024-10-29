Welch Group LLC Has $35,000 Position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC owned 0.16% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 51,087 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BPT stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

