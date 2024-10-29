Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $174.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.05.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

