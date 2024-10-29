Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. HT Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $105.45 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average of $100.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

