Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 67.2% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,948,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $459,398,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.5% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

