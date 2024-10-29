Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.270-4.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.27-$4.33 EPS.
Shares of WELL stock traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.81. 591,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,203. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.38.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
