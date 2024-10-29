What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for OP Bancorp Q4 Earnings?

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for OP Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OP Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OPBK opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $215.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.63.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ki Won Yoon sold 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,128.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

