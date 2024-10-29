What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for Bel Fuse Q1 Earnings?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bel Fuse in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

BELFB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $85.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $1,532,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $760,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,036.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.