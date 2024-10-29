WillScot Mobile Mini Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 122,353 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,610% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,598 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,451. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.