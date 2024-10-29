Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Winpak from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Winpak and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Winpak to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

TSE:WPK opened at C$49.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.91. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$37.71 and a 52-week high of C$49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Winpak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

