Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,694 Shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.33% of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDIV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 21,632.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 427,246 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 834,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 214,128 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,056,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDIV opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

The Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap, dividend-paying companies in the developed markets. Holdings are selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. GDIV was launched on Apr 30, 2010 and is managed by Harbor.

