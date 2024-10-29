Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $98.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

