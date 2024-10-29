Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $213,000 in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period.

WINN stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34.

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

