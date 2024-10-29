Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

