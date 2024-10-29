Zambesigold (ZGD) 1-Day Volume Hits $16,787.04

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $21.11 million and approximately $16,787.04 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

