100,000 Shares in SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA) Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.
Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,314,000.
SIM Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SIMA opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. SIM Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.04.
About SIM Acquisition Corp. I
SIM Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primary focus on the healthcare industry. SIM Acquisition Corp.
