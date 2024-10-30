100,000 Shares in SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA) Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,314,000.

Get SIM Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

SIM Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIMA opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. SIM Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

About SIM Acquisition Corp. I

SIM Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primary focus on the healthcare industry. SIM Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SIM Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIM Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.