10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

TXG stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,122. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.84 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,881,981.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $152,054.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,881,981.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,242.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 451.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 501.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

