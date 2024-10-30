18,431 Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after buying an additional 3,575,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 107,818.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,900 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,726 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 827,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 212.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 469,305 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,068.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

