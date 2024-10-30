2,440 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,638,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

BOOT opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $169.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

