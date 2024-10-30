3,954 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Acquired by Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 595,578 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

