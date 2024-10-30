4,569 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Highline Wealth Partners LLC

Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 56,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.7% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.06.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.7 %

ETN stock opened at $343.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $198.68 and a 52-week high of $349.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

