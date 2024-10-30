548 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Highline Wealth Partners LLC

Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,983 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,513,000 after buying an additional 168,734 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $956.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $564.90 and a one year high of $979.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $890.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.19. The company has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.21, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

