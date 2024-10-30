614 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,045,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000.

RSP opened at $178.58 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.79 and a 200-day moving average of $169.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

