8,000 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.