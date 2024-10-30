8,000 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
