ABCMETA Price Down 18.3% This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $24,352.70 and approximately $64.63 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00006885 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,569.59 or 0.99952011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007000 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005940 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00062173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000024 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

