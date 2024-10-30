abrdn plc Acquires 5,109 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $64,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $8,549,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

KMB stock opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

