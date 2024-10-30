abrdn plc Has $53.26 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $53,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

