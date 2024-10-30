abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,285 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $61,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $345.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $196.12 and a fifty-two week high of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

