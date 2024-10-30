Acala Token Market Capitalization Hits $63.48 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $63.48 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,054.07 or 1.00285968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00006896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006027 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00062145 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

