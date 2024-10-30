Accuray (ARAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Accuray has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Accuray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Accuray has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $184.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.