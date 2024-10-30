Achain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Achain has traded down 0% against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $2.05 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

