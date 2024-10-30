AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.52. 223,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

AcuityAds Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

